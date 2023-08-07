Major Change in Pub Law: Takeaway Pint Rules to End Next Month

Pubs and bars in England and Wales will soon face a significant change in regulations, as the government’s permission to serve takeaway pints through hatches to customers in the street will come to an end in September. The licensing scheme, which was introduced in July 2020 to support businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, will not be extended, leaving venues with the need to apply for approval from local councils if they wish to continue offering takeaway sales of pints.

The decision comes after the scheme was already extended twice during the pandemic, allowing pubs to provide drinks on the street without needing additional permission if they had a license for outdoor seating. However, after the deadline in September, venues with an on-site license will have to modify their current licenses to accommodate takeaway pint sales.

The British Beer and Pub Association expressed disappointment with the government’s decision, emphasizing that pubs need support to diversify and innovate, rather than facing more red tape and unnecessary regulation. Emma McClarkin, the association’s Chief Executive, called on the government to avoid increasing duty and adding further costs to breweries and pubs.

According to official planning documents, an estimated 8,500 to 12,800 premises could decide to apply for approval to continue serving takeaway pints. However, the government acknowledged a lack of robust data on potential demand for this service.

The decision not to extend the licensing scheme was made after consulting with local councils, residents groups, and drinks retailers. The majority of responses received supported the return to pre-pandemic regulations, prompting the Home Office to make the decision.

The coronavirus-era reductions in rules were appreciated by the hospitality industry, with some businesses experiencing improved sales as a result. UKHospitality, an industry group, expressed concerns about the government’s commitment to reducing red tape for businesses following this decision.

As the licensing scheme nears its expiration, pubs and bars will need to prepare for the change and ensure compliance with the new regulations in order to continue serving takeaway pints.