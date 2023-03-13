Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Major concerns and search launched for missing nine-year-old schoolboy in Bexley

Major Concern And Search Launched For Missing Nine Year In Bexley

HIGH RISK #Missing 9-year-old boy William last seen #SE2 area. He was wearing a school uniform grey trousers, dark blue jumper, light blue shirt, pale blue tie & green coat. He has links to #Liverpool and has a fascination with trains. #Abbeywood Anyone with information call Police on 999

