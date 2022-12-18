Major Emergency at Heathrow Airport as tug collides with an aircraft at Terminal Five

Emergency crews have rushed to the scene at Heathrow Airport after an airport tug has collided with aircraft on the stand. at terminal five this evening.

The incident took place at around 10pm involving aircraft and Tug.

A source at the airport is saying a full emergency has been declared after the tug scraped the side of an Air aircraft while taxiing and stand movements took place at the London Airport.

Heathrow has since confirmed that the collision has taken place and emergency crews are “attending to ensure all passengers and crew are safe and well”.

“The captain hasn’t really said much apart from the aircraft involved has suffered a technical issue.

The crew onboard are keeping quiet.

“They are waiting for the captain there is no chance this flight is taking off tonight.

Five different emergency service vehicles with blue lights flashing on the tarmac.”

More to follow