Major Incident declared after gas main ruptures in South East London Tower block

Emergency services have been scrambled the 64-metre-tall tower block on Wyndenham Road in Camberwell.

A controlled evacuation of the 22 floors of Crossmount House is being carried out by Police and other emergency services after a gas main ruptured and released a large amount of gas into the block.

Officers from the Police are working with the local authorities to set up emergency rest centres whilst engineers carry out emergency repairs to make the area safe.

A major incident has been declared.

A large number of fire crews have also been mobilised to the incident along with a Hazardous Area Response Team “HART” from the London ambulance service.

Fire crews are helping to assist in venting the building in an attempt to make the area safe.

Members of the public are being advised to avoid the area and drivers are asked to seek an alternative route due to a large number of road closures in place.

The Met Police have been approached for comment