UPDATED: Major incident declared at Babbs Mill Lake in the West Midlands after five children fall through frozen lake

In the aftermath of a major incident, emergency services have flocked to a Solihull beauty spot. There are numerous paramedics, police officers, and firefighters on the scene near Babbs Mill Lake.

Several police cars, ambulances, and fire trucks are stationed along Fordbridge Road and onto the Stonebridge Crescent estate. The incident is thought to have occurred shortly before 4 p.m.

The precise nature of the incident has yet to be determined. A source has revealed that five children have entered the frozen lakes and fallen through.

A number of people are critically ill after being rescued from a lake in Solihull.

“We are currently on the scene of a serious incident at Babbs Mill Park, Fordbridge Road,” said West Midlands Police.

The force stated that it is collaborating with West Midlands Fire and the ambulance service.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire and Rescue Said : At 2.36pm on Sunday 11 December, West Midlands Fire Service, along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Midlands Police, were called to Babbs Mill Park in Solihull.

Reports from the scene and videos on social media indicate that people had been playing on the ice on a pond and had fallen through. Our specialist water rescue teams arrived and acted assertively to take control of the scene and carry out rescues using specialist equipment and entering the water.

Casualties have received medical support at the scene from both firefighters and ambulance personnel prior to being taken to nearby hospitals.

The incident is still a search and rescue operation, being led by West Midlands Fire Service.

We would ask people to allow emergency services at the scene to go about their work in a safe and effective way.

We will release further details when appropriate with our fellow blue-light partners.