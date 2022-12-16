Major incident declared at Brixton O2 Academy leaving four people fighting for their lives

Emergency services attended the O2 Academy in #Brixton following reports that a number of people had been injured after a large crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets. 4 people are in critical condition at the hospital. Officers will remain in the area to provide reassurance. A major incident was declared just after 1am this morning Friday 1st December 2022. Police fire and ambulance crews all attended the venue following reports that a number of people had been seriously hurt outside trying to gain access.

More to follow