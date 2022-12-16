Friday, December 16, 2022
Major Incident Declared At Brixton O2 Academy Leaving Four People Fighting For Their Lives
Major incident declared at Brixton O2 Academy leaving four people fighting for their lives

by @uknip247

Emergency services attended the O2 Academy in #Brixton following reports that a number of people had been injured after a large crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets. 4 people are in critical condition at the hospital. Officers will remain in the area to provide reassurance. A major incident was declared just after 1am this morning Friday 1st December 2022. Police fire and ambulance crews all attended the venue following reports that a number of people had been seriously hurt outside trying to gain access.

More to follow

