The West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service was called to an incident on Mount Street in Nechells, Birmingham, at 7.40pm on Sunday, June 12.

A large number of paper and cardboard bales were set on fire at a warehouse in this incident.

There are currently over 20 fire trucks on the scene, including two aerial hydraulic platforms, multiple fire engines, a high volume water pumping unit, and one of our drones.

Crews from stations throughout the West Midlands are battling the blaze with main jets.

A spokesman for the WMFRS said: We are collaborating with colleagues from the Police and Ambulance Services, the Environment Agency, Severn Trent Water, and on-site personnel to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

There have been no reports of casualties.

Throughout the night, crews will be present.

Further updates will be provided.