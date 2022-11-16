Major rescue operation after a person has been hit on the St Dunstan’s Street Level crossing in Canterbury

A person has been hit by a train on the St Dunstan’s street crossing this evening (Wednesday 16th November 2022) just after 8pm.

A major rescue operation involving Police Fire crews and “HART” Paramedics is currently taking place.

Officers from Kent Police have closed a major road in and out of Canterbury Rheims Way to assist in the recovery of the seriously ill person.

Flying doctors from the Kent Sussex and Surrey air ambulance have also been called to the scene and the medical team is working with “HART” Paramedics.

Fire crews from Kent Fire and Rescue have set up a rope rescue system using a height vehicle to assist in recovering the seriously injured person.

All lines between these stations are blocked.

Emergency services and Network Rail response staff have also been called to the incident that is understood to have taken place on a level crossing.

Southern Eastern train says they are looking to arrange replacement buses if they are able to get to the affected stations.