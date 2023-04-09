Major Road closed after collision in Belvedere leaves a number of people trapped

Emergency services have been called to a collision on Picardy Road in Belvedere this evening after a vehicle collided with the central barrier leaving a number of persons trapped in an overturned vehicle.

Police, Fire crews along with Paramedics from the London ambulance were called to the incident near to Asda Belvedere at around 8pm on Sunday 9th April 2023.

A road closure has been put in place in both directions local bus services are now subjected to a revised route the routes Routes Affected: 229,401,469

One bystander told UKNIP that blue salvage sheets and a tent has also been erected.

It is understood that just before 8pm the vehicle collided with the central barrier leaving those onboard the vehicle physically trapped

Fire crews called to the scene have stablished the vehicle and have been seen using cutting equipment and rams to create space with the crushed vehicle to free those onboard.

A Paramedic “HART” team have also been sent to assist Paramedics on the scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

London Ambulance services have been approached for statement

A spokesman for the Met Polcie said : Police were called by the London Ambulance Service shortly before 20:00hrs on Sunday, 9 April to reports of an overturned car on Lower Road in Belvedere.

Emergency services attended. Two people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.