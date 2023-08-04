Major road closed in London after stabbing incident: Updates and diversions

A major road between Peckham and New Cross in London remains closed in both directions following a stabbing incident in the early hours of the morning. The closure of Queen’s Road was reported by the traffic and travel news service Inrix, stating that the road has been shut since around 1 am on Friday, August 4. The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that a cordon is in place after the stabbing, and a man is currently fighting for his life in the hospital.

The incident involved a black Mercedes-Benz which pursued a silver Vauxhall Vectra before the stabbing occurred at the junction between Queen’s Road and Kender Street, SE15. The London Ambulance Service quickly responded to the scene, dispatching multiple resources, including two incident response officers, two medics in fast-response cars, two ambulance crews, and members of the Hazardous Area Response Team. A trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance was also sent to provide emergency medical care.

The injured man, believed to be in his 30s, was treated at the scene and then taken to a major trauma centre as a priority. At this time, no arrests have been made, and the police are actively investigating the incident. A crime scene remains in place at the location.

As a result of the road closure, several Transport for London buses have been diverted, causing traffic disruptions in the area. The affected bus routes include 36, 136, 171, 177, 436, P13, and night buses N89, N136, N171.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation. Commuters and residents are advised to seek alternative routes and monitor updates from the local authorities while the road closure remains in effect. Further details about the incident and the ongoing investigation are yet to be released.