Major search continues for missing Kayaker

Police Scotland, Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Division is appealing for information that could help trace the whereabouts of 26 year old Lachlan Dalgleish who was last seen Kayaking around the north of the Isle of Jura around 2pm on Friday 24th February 2023.

When last seen Lachlan was wearing a dark green tee shirt, Black/ Grey outdoor style trousers, grey/blue trainers and a royal blue life jacket.

Anyone who knows where Lachlan is or who has information that could assist Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Division in tracing HIM should call 101 or speak to any police officer.