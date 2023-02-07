Missing 13 Year old from Southwick last seen in Saltdean

If you know the whereabouts of missing Tahlia Bradstock-Tighe, 13, who is missing from Southwick please get in touch with Sussex Police as officers are concerned for her welfare.

Tahlia was last seen in Saltdean, around 3pm yesterday (February 6) and has links to the Worthing, Shoreham and Brighton areas.

She is described as being slim, around 5’2” with long brown hair and was wearing a black fluffy coat, black leggings, black Nike Air Jordan shoes and a black shoulder bag.

Anyone with information of Tahlia’s whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting serial number 1305 of 04/02.