Major search involving coastguard helicopter for Missing Nicholas French who disappeared being seen outside Marden take away in Kent

A major search operation is underway in the village of Marden in Kent to find a man in his 50’s who disappeared.

Nicholas French was reported missing at 9.11pm on Thursday 3 November 2022, after he failed to return home having told relatives he was walking from Marden train station via Goudhurst Road.

The 50-year-old is described as being around five feet and ten inches tall, of slight but stocky build, with short greying hair and a beard.

A coastguard helicopter along with search teams from Kent SAR and officers from Kent Polic have flooded the area to locate the missing man.

The search that started just after 9pm has been expanded to neighbour villages and side roads. Teams can be seen searching gardens and hedgerows using torches in foul weather.

Some roads remain flooded from a major downpour that hit much of Kent.

A control point for volunteers and Police has been set on the junction with Mayes road and Goulding Road in Marden.

Help has also been called on from the South East 4 x4 Voltoers to help access some roads that remain in passable

Police have been seen outside Marden Railway station near a takeaway where Mr French was last seen outside on Thursday evening.

Officers have also been speaking to locals trying to gain further information that may progress the search and safely locate the missing man.

Inspector Suzy McDonnell said: ‘We are very concerned for this man’s welfare as there is considerable flooding on local roads, which he may have sought to avoid by walking along footpaths or across fields.

‘Emergency services are searching the Marden area and we are appealing to anybody who has seen Nicholas or knows of his whereabouts to contact us.

Anyone with information is urged to call 999, quoting reference 3-1344.