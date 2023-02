Officers are currently looking for 11-year-old James Tidy, who has gone missing from Southend.

James was last seen around 6pm this evening wearing a navy school blazer and carrying a dark school bag.

He is described as a white boy with brown hair and hazel eyes.

There is a possibility he has got on a train at some point today and he has connections to Islington in London.

If you see James, or have any information on where he could be, please call 999 quoting incident number 893 of 23 February.