Teddington RNLI, the police helicopter, and fire crews were called to Kingston Bridge after a person was spotted in the water after falling from the bridge into the river below. Specialists from the London Fire Brigade have been dispatched with boats and search equipment, and other specialists are collaborating with the Met Police after a detained man attempted to elude police by jumping into the river.

Police and firefighters have launched a large-scale search. In desperate attempts to find the person’s heat signature, a NAPS helicopter has also been using a thermal imaging camera. At this point, it is unknown whether the detained person was handcuffed. A thermal camera-equipped drone has also been deployed to aid in the ongoing search. There are reports of over sixty emergency personnel at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for comment.

More to come.