Man, 53, pelted with grapes before vicious assault that left him hospitalised

A 53-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment after being assaulted by a group of youths in Chichester. The incident occurred just after 8 pm on Thursday, July 6th, when the victim and a friend left a restaurant on South Street.

The group of youths began throwing grapes at the pair, and when the victim confronted them, an altercation ensued. The man was pushed against the windows of a shop and punched in the face, sustaining injuries that required medical attention.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident and in particular, want to identify the youth in the CCTV image. He is described as white, aged 15-16, with short brown hair and wearing a light-coloured T-shirt, black trousers and black shoes.”

Anyone with information is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1523 of 06/07.