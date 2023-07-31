Weather where you are

Sponsored by

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Man, 53, pelted with grapes before vicious assault that left him hospitalised

Man, 53, pelted with grapes before vicious assault that left him hospitalised

by uknip247
Man, 53, pelted with grapes before vicious assault that left him hospitalised

A 53-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment after being assaulted by a group of youths in Chichester. The incident occurred just after 8 pm on Thursday, July 6th, when the victim and a friend left a restaurant on South Street.

The group of youths began throwing grapes at the pair, and when the victim confronted them, an altercation ensued. The man was pushed against the windows of a shop and punched in the face, sustaining injuries that required medical attention.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident and in particular, want to identify the youth in the CCTV image. He is described as white, aged 15-16, with short brown hair and wearing a light-coloured T-shirt, black trousers and black shoes.”

Anyone with information is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1523 of 06/07.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Arson Attack in Newry Prompts Urgent Appeal for Witnesses

HS2 Programme Receives “Unachievable” Rating, Raising Concerns Over Viability

Liverpool Impresses with 4-0 Victory Over Leicester City in Singapore Pre-Season Friendly

Mass Shooting in Chicago’s North Lawndale Leaves Nine Women Injured and One Dead

Murder Investigation Underway After 18-Year-Old Found Dead in Portsmouth City Centre

Reality Star Vicky Pattison Left “Shaken” After Car Explodes Into Flames During Terrifying Incident

TikTok’s Urban Stories Pits London against New York: The Ultimate Showdown

Man Hospitalised After Serious Assault in Dublin; Gardaí Appeal for Witnesses

Fatal Car Crash Claims Lives of Man and Woman in County Durham

Dutch Rider Demi Vollering Claims Historic Victory in Women’s Tour de France

Detectives investigating the death of Matthew Daulby in Ormskirk have arrested a man on suspicion of murder

Police are looking for 3-year-old Victory Abbey

Where to now?

Manage your Privacy Settings
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
Footer

© 2023 uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.