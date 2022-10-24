At 5.48pm on Monday, 24 October officers on duty in Lower Coombe Street, Croydon came across an injured man with stab wounds.

They provided emergency first aid until the arrival of the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

The man, who is believed to be aged in his 30s, was taken to a south London hospital and Police await an update on his condition.

It is believed the man was injured in an assault that took place immediately before officers arrived in the area.

Anyone who was in the vicinity and saw anything suspicious is asked to call 101, giving the reference 5624/24OCT.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.