Man and Teenager Sentenced to Jail for Robbery on London Train

A man and a teenage boy have been sentenced to a combined seven years in prison after robbing a 29-year-old at knifepoint aboard a train in London. The convictions come as a result of an extensive investigation carried out by the British Transport Police (BTP).

Nicholas Connor, 23, from Bennett Road, London, appeared at Inner London Crown Court on October 19, 2022, where he pleaded guilty to robbery. On April 28, he returned to the same court to receive his sentence of five years and three months imprisonment.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced on the same day to 24 months in a young offender institution. He had previously pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

The incident occurred on the evening of August 25, 2021, when Connor and the boy noticed the victim boarding a southbound train at London St Pancras railway station. They both covered their faces and proceeded down the carriage, cornering the victim against a train window. The boy then brandished a knife, holding it against the victim’s stomach.

Connor rifled through the victim’s wallet, while instructing the boy to harm the victim. The pair disembarked the train at Blackfriars station, and later that evening, Connor used the victim’s Oyster card when boarding a bus.

Thanks to the onboard CCTV cameras, investigating officers from BTP were able to identify the perpetrators and subsequently arrested them in connection with the crime.

Detective Constable Daniel Phelan, the investigating officer in the case, emphasized the commitment of BTP to apprehend individuals who target commuters for their belongings. He expressed hope that the prison sentences handed down would provide some closure to the victim.

BTP continues to deploy uniformed and plain-clothed officers on the rail network every day to deter and prevent such crimes, ensuring the safety of passengers during their journeys. In the event of a robbery or any emergency, passengers are urged to dial 999 for immediate police assistance.

The sentencing of Nicholas Connor and the 17-year-old accomplice serves as a reminder that criminal behaviour on public transport will not be tolerated, and perpetrators will be held accountable for their actions.