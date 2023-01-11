Man arrested after 130 nitrous oxide canisters found at his address

Police arrested a man on suspicion of supplying or offering to supply a psychoactive substance after discovering more than 100 nitrous oxide canisters at his residence.

On October 8, the man, 26, was arrested after his vehicle was discovered to be uninsured, and a search of the vehicle revealed a number of pills suspected to be illegal drugs.

He was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with the intent to supply, and a search warrant was obtained to search the man’s home address in Royal Wootton Bassett.

On Sunday (08/01), officers from RWB Team 5 conducted a search and discovered and seized 130 nitrous oxide canisters at the address and another connected vehicle.

The man was then arrested on suspicion of possessing or offering to possess a psychoactive substance.

He has been released under investigation while the investigation is ongoing.

“The law states that it is legal to possess nitrous oxide but illegal to sell it, and it is used by people seeking a high at great risk to their personal health,” said Acting Police Sergeant Ian Woodward.

“Members of the Royal Wootton Bassett community have been informing us of several sites where used nitrous oxide canisters have been left behind.

“We take this issue and the reports seriously and will seek to prosecute anyone who is involved.”