Man arrested after 19-year-old is stabbed in Faversham

A silver BMW is said to have been driven at a man standing on the pavement in Lower Road between 5 and 5.20 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

​

Some men allegedly got out of the vehicle and chased the victim down St Paul’s Avenue, where he suffered a stab wound.

​

The 19-year-old was taken to a hospital in London and is now in stable condition. It is believed that the victim and the suspects knew each other.

​

The next day, a 40-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of assault.

​

‘An investigation is underway into the circumstances, including house-to-house inquiries in the area,’ said Detective Inspector Pete Smith.

​

‘We are encouraging witnesses and anyone with information to contact our appeal line. Drivers with dashcams and residents with private CCTV are also encouraged to search for relevant footage.’

​

Anyone with information should contact the police at 01795 419119, quoting case number 46/15282/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or through their website’s online form. Call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.