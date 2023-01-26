Thursday, January 26, 2023
Man arrested after 19-year-old is stabbed in Faversham

by uknip247

A silver BMW is said to have been driven at a man standing on the pavement in Lower Road between 5 and 5.20 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Some men allegedly got out of the vehicle and chased the victim down St Paul’s Avenue, where he suffered a stab wound.

The 19-year-old was taken to a hospital in London and is now in stable condition. It is believed that the victim and the suspects knew each other.

The next day, a 40-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of assault.

‘An investigation is underway into the circumstances, including house-to-house inquiries in the area,’ said Detective Inspector Pete Smith.

‘We are encouraging witnesses and anyone with information to contact our appeal line. Drivers with dashcams and residents with private CCTV are also encouraged to search for relevant footage.’

Anyone with information should contact the police at 01795 419119, quoting case number 46/15282/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or through their website’s online form. Call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

