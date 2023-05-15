Man Arrested After Attempted Cashpoint Theft

Response officers swiftly apprehended a suspect after a cashpoint was forcefully ripped from a wall in broad daylight. Nottinghamshire Police received a report of a man attempting to remove a cash machine on Mansfield Road in St Ann’s shortly before 10:20 am on Monday, May 15th. Officers quickly arrived at the scene and arrested a man in the act.

Upon arrival, officers discovered parts of the cash machine strewn across the floor and a metal bar being used to forcibly access the money inside. The suspect, a 37-year-old man, was promptly taken into custody on suspicion of criminal damage to property. He remains in custody as inquiries into the incident continue.

Sergeant Declan Bourne of Nottinghamshire Police commended the swift response of the officers involved. He condemned the act as a blatant disregard for both the property of others and the law. The investigation is ongoing, and Nottinghamshire Police is appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident or has mobile phone or dashcam footage to come forward. Information can be provided by calling 101 and quoting incident number 166 of May 15, 2023, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.