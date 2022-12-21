Man arrested after bus passenger rushed to hospital after brutal stabbing on the number 50 in Streatham

A passenger has been taken to hospital from a route 50 bus after they were stabbed.

It is understood that a fight broke out onboard whilst on Streatham High Road in South London on Wednesday afternoon.

The concerned driver radioed the Police who arrived in minutes.

A bystander from a nearby mobile phone shop said that a fight broke out on the bus and it all split out on to the street. Paramedics treated a passenger from the bus.

Police came very quickly with a first-aid kit in hand and helped the man prior to the arrival of Paramedics.

The bus has since been turned into a crime scene with cordon tape put in the doors of the bus with five police officers guarding the scene.

Officers are expected to review onboard CCTV to assist in their investigation.

Police were called to Streatham High Road, SW16, at 2.25pm on Wednesday, 21 December, to reports of a man stabbed on a bus.

Officers attended. A man in his 50s was found with stab wounds. He was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital. His condition has been assessed as non-life-threatening.

A short time later, a man was arrested in Gleneagle Road, SW16, on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been taken into custody.

A crime scene has been put in place.

Enquiries continue.