Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Wednesday, December 21, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Bus passenger rushed to hospital after brutal stabbing on the number 50 in Streatham
Home BREAKING Man arrested after bus passenger rushed to hospital after brutal stabbing on the number 50 in Streatham

Man arrested after bus passenger rushed to hospital after brutal stabbing on the number 50 in Streatham

by @uknip247

A passenger has been taken to hospital from a route 50 bus after they were stabbed.

Auto Draft

Bus passenger rushed to hospital after brutal stabbing on the number 50 in Streatham

It is understood that a fight broke out onboard whilst on Streatham High Road in South London on Wednesday afternoon.

Auto Draft

Bus passenger rushed to hospital after brutal stabbing on the number 50 in Streatham

The concerned driver radioed the Police who arrived in minutes.

Auto Draft

Bus passenger rushed to hospital after brutal stabbing on the number 50 in Streatham

A bystander from a nearby mobile phone shop said that a fight broke out on the bus and it all split out on to the street. Paramedics treated a passenger from the bus.

Police came very quickly with a first-aid kit in hand and helped the man prior to the arrival of Paramedics.

Auto Draft

Bus passenger rushed to hospital after brutal stabbing on the number 50 in Streatham

The bus has since been turned into a crime scene with cordon tape put in the doors of the bus with five police officers guarding the scene.

Officers are expected to review onboard CCTV to assist in their investigation.

Police were called to Streatham High Road, SW16, at 2.25pm on Wednesday, 21 December, to reports of a man stabbed on a bus.

Officers attended. A man in his 50s was found with stab wounds. He was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital. His condition has been assessed as non-life-threatening.

A short time later, a man was arrested in Gleneagle Road, SW16, on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been taken into custody.

A crime scene has been put in place.

Enquiries continue.

RELATED ARTICLES

18 year old man arrested in bloodied clothing at Sittingbourne Station after...

Nine members of Organised Criminal Groups (OCGs) who were operating drugs networks...

A man has admitted murdering a woman and three children, and raping...

Police launch murder investigation in Sittingbourne after man is stabbed to death

Girlfriend of Gravesend Dog Handler pays personal tribute to partner who stood...

Officers investigating 1978 rape of girl appeal to identify residents of Westminster...

Fire crews scrambled to Heathrow airport after reports of fumes and smoke...

Police launch murder investigation after Sixteen year old is stabbed to death...

Police and Fire crews called after Queen Victoria Memorial is set alight...

A man has been charged with the murder of Koray Alpergin who...

A man has sadly died following a collision between a lorry and...

A coroner has ruled that eleven men were unlawfully killed when a...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"