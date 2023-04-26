Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Man arrested after controlled explosion carried at Dartford retail park

by uknip247
A man has been arrested in Dartford after officers located him in possession of a suspicious package.

At around 11.30am on Wednesday 26 April, proactive patrols stopped and searched a man acting suspiciously in Prospect Place.

An item was located and as a precaution a cordon was put in place while an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team from the British Army attended, to determine whether it posed a danger to the public.

The man, aged 29, was arrested in connection to the incident.

The item was later deemed by the EOD team as not posing a risk to public safety.

The suspect remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances. Part of the cordon within the retail park will remain in place until further notice.

