A man has been arrested as detectives continue to investigate a fatal collision in Greenwich

Officers were called at approximately 7.330pm on Sunday, 19 February to reports of a motorcycle in collision with three pedestrians on a pedestrian crossing in Plumstead Road, near the junction with Lenton Street, SE18.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance all attended the scene.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services one of the pedestrians, an eight year-old boy, sadly died at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A man, aged in his 40s, and a ten year-old boy, who were crossing the road together with the younger boy, were taken to hospital suffering serious injuries.

The man remains in a life-threatening condition but the ten-year-old’s condition is no longer life-threatening.

The rider of the motorbike – a 20-year-old was also taken to hospital. He remains there – his condition is not life threatening. He has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Any witnesses or anyone with information that may assist police is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8285 1574. Alternatively you can contact police by calling 101 or tweeting @MetCC and quoting CAD 6036/19Feb.