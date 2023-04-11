Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Man arrested after explosion at a residential property: Three neighbouring properties have been evacuated as a precaution

by uknip247

People may be aware of an emergency services presence in Loring Road, Sharnbrook. Police and other emergency services have been here since yesterday evening following a small explosion at a residential property. A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with serious injuries and he has now been arrested.

A Spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said :”Our investigation is in its early stages and there may be specialist teams at the site which people may not recognise. This is nothing to be alarmed about. Early enquiries suggest this is an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public. Three neighbouring properties have been evacuated as a precaution and specialist searches will continue over the coming days. If you have any info which you think could help our enquiries, please call 101 or report it via https://orlo.uk/lqntG Please quote Op Astorian.

