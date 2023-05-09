Man arrested after opening fire at children who were playing hide and seek on his property, hitting a 14-year-old girl in the head

During the early morning hours on May 7 Calcasieu Parish

Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home in Starks in reference to a shooting.

During the initial investigation, deputies observed a 14-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of her head. CPSO Violent Crimes detectives arrived on the scene and after further investigation, it was discovered several juveniles were playing hide and seek in the area and were hiding on the neighbour’s property. When detectives spoke with the property owner, David V. Doyle, 58, Starks, he stated he observed shadows outside his home, at which time he went inside and retrieved his

Firearm. He then advised detectives he went back outside and observed people running away from his property, at which time he began shooting at them and unknowingly hit the girl.

Doyle was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with aggravated battery; 4 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm; and illegal discharge of a firearm. His bond is still pending.

The girl was transported to a hospital out of town to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing. CPSO Detective Lauren Manuel is the lead investigator on this case.