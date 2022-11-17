Man arrested after Plumstead blood bath

Police were called at 3.57pm on Thursday 17 November to reports of a man stabbed in Herbert Road, SE18.

Officers attended and found male with a stab injury. He was taken to the hospital by the LAS; his condition is currently deemed as life-threatening.

A man has been arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He remains in police custody.

A crime scene remains in place.

A Section 60 CJPO has been authorised until 07:50 hours on 18 November in the area of Woolwich and Plumstead.

If anybody has information regarding this incident, please contact 101 quoting CAD 4816/17OCT22.