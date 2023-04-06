Man arrested after police officers shot at

Armed officers have arrested a man on suspicion of possession of a firearm after police officers were shot at.

Officers on routine patrol spotted a man acting suspiciously on Twickenham Road, #Kingstanding on Monday 3 April at around 11.40pm.

On trying to engage with the man in order to use stop and search policing powers, he made off and it is believed he pulled a gun and fired a shot towards the officers.

Thankfully no-one was hurt and an area of Twickenham Road was immediately cordoned off while we investigated the circumstances.

Following extensive enquiries a 37-year-old man was arrested from outside an address on College Road, Kingstanding on Tuesday 4 April.

He remains in custody and is currently helping us with our enquiries