A resident of Bond Street #EnglefieldGreen called Police at 05:30am this morning (17 June) to report a male entering a South East Coast Ambulance and taking items from within.

When confronted by the crew, he was cycling away from the scene with the paramedics’ bag on his back. A patrolling dog unit heard the radio call and intercepted the suspect, who was quickly joined by colleagues who arrested him on suspicion of Theft From a Motor Vehicle. He was a volatile individual who assaulted one of the PCs by kicking him in the face on the way to Staines’s custody. The male was also arrested for assaulting a member of the emergency services.

He is still being held this morning.