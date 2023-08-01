Weather where you are

Man Arrested After Stabbing Outside Wetherspoons in West London

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after a stabbing incident outside the Good Yarn Pub, a Wetherspoons establishment, in High Street, Uxbridge. Emergency services were swiftly dispatched to the scene shortly 3pm on Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police received reports of the stabbing and responded promptly, along with the London Ambulance Service. The victim was treated at the scene before being rushed to a Central London hospital for further medical attention. Authorities are awaiting an update on the victim’s condition.

In connection with the incident, a man has been taken into custody on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He is currently being held at a West London police station as investigations continue. A crime scene has been established to facilitate thorough inquiries.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the police at 101, quoting reference CAD number 4545 of August 1.

