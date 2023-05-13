Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening People with Firearm in Residential Area

Armed Officers from the Met Police responded to a call at 5.41pm on Friday, May 12, reporting a man threatening people at a residential address in Brian Road, RM6, with a firearm. Police swiftly attended the scene to address the potential danger.

Upon arrival, officers located and apprehended a man on suspicion of possessing a firearm. As a precautionary measure, a suspected firearm was recovered and has been sent for specialized analysis.

Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries resulting from the incident. Police have launched further investigations into the matter, aiming to gather more information and ascertain the full details of the incident.

Residents in the area can be reassured that the situation is under control, and there is no immediate threat to public safety. The police will continue their inquiries to gather all relevant evidence and work towards a swift and appropriate resolution to this incident.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is urged to come forward and assist the police with their ongoing investigation.

A spokesman for the Met Police said:

