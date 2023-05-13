Saturday, May 13, 2023
Saturday, May 13, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening People with Firearm in Residential Area

Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening People with Firearm in Residential Area

by uknip247

Armed Officers from the Met Police responded to a call at 5.41pm on Friday, May 12, reporting a man threatening people at a residential address in Brian Road, RM6, with a firearm. Police swiftly attended the scene to address the potential danger.

Upon arrival, officers located and apprehended a man on suspicion of possessing a firearm. As a precautionary measure, a suspected firearm was recovered and has been sent for specialized analysis.

Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries resulting from the incident. Police have launched further investigations into the matter, aiming to gather more information and ascertain the full details of the incident.

Residents in the area can be reassured that the situation is under control, and there is no immediate threat to public safety. The police will continue their inquiries to gather all relevant evidence and work towards a swift and appropriate resolution to this incident.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is urged to come forward and assist the police with their ongoing investigation.

A spokesman for the Met Police said:

Police attended an address in Brian Road RM6 after a call at 17:41hrs on Friday, 12 May to a man threatening people at a residential address with a firearm.

A man was located and arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

A suspected firearm was recovered and has been sent for specialist analysis.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

There were no reports of any injuries. Enquiries continue.

.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Former Labour MP Paul Clark Sentenced to Prison for Child Abuse Images

Holly Willoughby Removes Phillip Schofield’s Mention from Twitter Bio, Prompting Speculation of Feud

Cyclist Run Over by Drink Driver Shares Footage as a Warning Against Drink Driving

Irresponsible Dog Owners Condemned for Sheep Deaths Over Bank Holiday Weekend

Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Offences

Man Remanded in Custody for Alleged Rape of Girl Under 13 in Brighton

Smash-and-Grab Burglar Sentenced to Jail Following Fingerprints and CCTV Evidence

Man and Teenager Sentenced to Jail for Robbery on London Train

Man Charged with Attempted Murder and Sexual Assault Following Stabbing Incident in Bulwell

First Picture of Brazilian Ronaldo Oliveira who died in London Hit-and-Run collision The Family Appeals for Assistance

Emergency Services Respond to Chemical Spill at ADM Erith Ltd in Erith, One Person Injured

Police to Dig for Remains of Missing Student after Serial Killer Levi Bellfield Allegedly Confesses to Her Murder

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.