Police were called at approximately 11:00am on Tuesday, 21 March, to reports of a man stabbed in Elmdene Road, Woolwich SE18. Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man, believed aged in his 30s, suffering an injury to his arm.

He has been taken to the hospital for treatment – his condition is not thought to be life-threatening. A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.