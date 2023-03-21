Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing outside South East London Care home in broad daylight

Police were called at approximately 11:00am on Tuesday, 21 March to reports of a man stabbed in Elmdene Road, Woolwich SE18.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man, believed aged in his 30s, suffering an injury to his arm. He has been taken to the hospital for treatment – his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Man Arrested For Attempted Murder After Stabbing Outside South East London Care Home

Staff at near by carehome spotted the man stumbling around in the street with a large amount of blood coming from his arm. The unnamed worker said staff at the home called Police and helped to stem the bleeding. Armed Police arrive on the scene pretty quickly along with Paramedics. We have been told that the man is going to be ok .

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD2435/21Mar.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.