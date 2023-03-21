Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Tuesday, March 21, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing outside South East London Care home in broad daylight

Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing outside South East London Care home in broad daylight

by uknip247
Man Arrested For Attempted Murder After Stabbing Outside South London Care Home

Police were called at approximately 11:00am on Tuesday, 21 March to reports of a man stabbed in Elmdene Road, Woolwich SE18.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man, believed aged in his 30s, suffering an injury to his arm. He has been taken to the hospital for treatment – his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Man Arrested For Attempted Murder After Stabbing Outside South East London Care Home
Man Arrested For Attempted Murder After Stabbing Outside South East London Care Home

Staff at near by carehome spotted the man stumbling around in the street with a large amount of blood coming from his arm. The unnamed worker said staff at the home called Police and helped to stem the bleeding. Armed Police arrive on the scene pretty quickly along with Paramedics. We have been told that the man is going to be ok .

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD2435/21Mar.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man and woman have died following a collision with a minibus

Exclusive footage of Terror Police arresting a suspect after a man was set on fire while walking home from a mosque in Birmingham

A dedicated police team is keeping a foot on the gas to help crack down on nuisance off-road bikers and antisocial behaviour

Boost for buses as government takes more steps to support and decarbonise sector

UK and Israel to sign landmark agreement deepening tech, trade and security ties

Government drive to help workers on Universal Credit boost prospects

After a car became wedged against the basement windows of a historic hotel in Bath, a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving

Derby named as the home of Great British Railways HQ

Road rage and Revocation

A father been has jailed for sexually touching his teenage daughter and had incest porn on his phone

Defence innovations recognised in 31st sustainability and conservation awards

A number of arrests have been made as officers investigate a spate of violent incidents in Croydon borough yesterday afternoon and evening

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More