Man Arrested for Dangerous Driving After Pedestrian Struck by Van at John Wilson Business Park, Whitstable

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a pedestrian was struck by a van at John Wilson Business Park in Whitstable. The incident occurred this morning at approximately 9:20 am on Thursday and prompted a significant response from emergency services, including armed officers.

Witnesses at the scene reported hearing loud screams following the collision, which caused concern among onlookers. The injured pedestrian received immediate care inside the office of Achieving Clarity, a chartered accountancy firm based on the estate until paramedics arrived.

A 48-year-old individual has been taken into custody in connection with the incident. The arrest sparked a thorough investigation by the Kent Police to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision. While the injured pedestrian has been transported to the hospital, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Christian, a director at Achieving Clarity, recounted the events, stating that the victim was outside their office door, clutching his left leg and expressing intense pain. The staff promptly assisted him inside and provided care while awaiting the arrival of paramedics. The scene drew a large police presence, with armed officers and approximately 25 police personnel present.

The armed officers’ attendance was due to their proximity to the incident at the time of the call, ensuring a swift response. Kent Police confirmed that a van had collided with a pedestrian at John Wilson Business Park and stated that the 48-year-old man remains in custody as investigations continue.

Police are now diligently working to establish a comprehensive understanding of the incident and determine the full circumstances. Their priority is to gather all necessary evidence to ensure a fair and thorough investigation.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible and cautious driving, particularly in areas where pedestrians are present. The community of Whitstable hopes for the swift recovery of the injured pedestrian and expects a thorough investigation to ensure that justice is served.

As the investigation progresses, authorities urge anyone with information or witnesses to come forward and assist in establishing the facts surrounding the incident. Their cooperation is crucial in providing a comprehensive account of the events and aiding the ongoing investigation.

Kent Police will continue to provide updates as further information becomes available, ensuring transparency and maintaining the public’s confidence in the investigative process.