Man arrested for drink and death by dangerous driving after a woman in her 50’s is killed in fatal M2 motorway Crash in Kent

Man Arrested For Drink And Death By Dangerous Driving After A Woman In Her 50’s Is Killed In Fatal M2 Motorway Crash
by @uknip247

Officers investigating a fatal collision on the M2 are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At around 6.14am on Sunday 27 November 2022 a red Nissan Qashqai was involved in a collision with a red Mercedes-Benz C 200 AMG between junction six and five on the London-bound carriageway.

Kent Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene and the driver of the Nissan Qashqai, a woman in her 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

The carriageway was closed following the collision and was reopened at around 4pm. The woman’s next of kin has been informed about the incident.

Can you help?

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage.

Drivers should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538, or email [email protected], quoting reference AH/SC/131/22.

Drivers with dashcam footage which may assist the investigation can submit it here.

