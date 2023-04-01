Man arrested for drug and weapon offences in Chatham

Suspicious behaviour resulted in a man being arrested for drug and weapon offences in Chatham.

Officers from Medway’s Community Policing Team were on patrol in the Bournville Avenue area when they spotted a car accelerating away from them, at around 7pm on Friday 31 March 2023.

They caught up with the vehicle and shortly afterwards seized a quantity of cash, a plastic bottle containing suspected packets of cocaine, and a metal baton.

A 30-year-old man from Gillingham was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon, and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.