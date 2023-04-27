Man arrested in Crawley after attempted child abduction at local play area

Police have arrested a suspect following a harrowing incident in which a man attempted to abduct a child from the play area at Broadfield Community Centre on Wednesday, April 26th. The incident occurred just before 5 pm when the suspect was observed picking up the child and attempting to leave the play area.

The suspect was confronted by the child’s mother, who bravely challenged him, prompting him to put the child down. The child was fortunately unharmed in the incident. Police arrived at the scene shortly afterward and arrested the suspect, who now remains in custody.

As investigations are ongoing, Police have increased their presence in the area to ensure public safety. The police urge the public not to speculate about the incident on social media, and to respect the privacy of the involved parties.

If anyone has any concerns or information about the incident, they are encouraged to speak to a local officer, report it online, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1173 of 26/04.