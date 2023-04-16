Sunday, April 16, 2023
Sunday, April 16, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Man arrested over Trowbridge stabbing

Man arrested over Trowbridge stabbing

by uknip247
Man Arrested Over Trowbridge Stabbing

Police have arrested a man following a stabbing in Trowbridge in the early hours of this morning (16/04).

At around 5.55am, we were called to reports of a serious assault inside a property in Manor Road, Trowbridge.

The victim, a man in his 40s, suffered potentially life-threatening injuries during the incident and was taken to Bristol Southmead Hospital.  

The suspect, a man in his 20s, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He was taken to Royal United Hospital in Bath for treatment on his injuries which are not thought to be serious, and has now been taken to custody.

A scene is currently in place while we conduct an investigation.

There is no wider threat to the public.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Armed Forces personnel to feature in Coronation

The world’s leading Champagne expert Richard Juhlin launches Champagne Master Class at Champagne Club by Richard Juhlin

A teenage volunteer who dedicates his time to helping out veterans, elderly people, and hoarders every single week by helping them clean and offering...

UK Industries That Are Changing in 2023

Screens for spectators confirmed in London parks as 4,000 NHS workers and veterans invited to special viewing spaces for Coronation

One week to go until UK Emergency Alerts test

UK statement on ongoing violence in Sudan

Officers are appealing for help in finding a teenage girl reported missing from Gillingham

The recent passing of bill SB 419 in Montana signals another threat to the popular short-form video app TikTok in the United States

Hit and run investigation launched after a red Seat Ibiza car reportedly left the scene of a collision

Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Dartford

Police are looking for Darnell, 25, #missing from #StokeNewington #N16

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.