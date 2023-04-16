Man arrested over Trowbridge stabbing

Police have arrested a man following a stabbing in Trowbridge in the early hours of this morning (16/04).

At around 5.55am, we were called to reports of a serious assault inside a property in Manor Road, Trowbridge.

The victim, a man in his 40s, suffered potentially life-threatening injuries during the incident and was taken to Bristol Southmead Hospital.

The suspect, a man in his 20s, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He was taken to Royal United Hospital in Bath for treatment on his injuries which are not thought to be serious, and has now been taken to custody.

A scene is currently in place while we conduct an investigation.

There is no wider threat to the public.