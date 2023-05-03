Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Wednesday, May 3, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Man arrested with support from Police helicopter after Teenager is stabbed in Redhill

Man arrested with support from Police helicopter after Teenager is stabbed in Redhill

by uknip247
Teenager Stabbed In Redhill

Redhill residents may have noticed an increased police presence overnight after a teenage boy was stabbed near Princess Way at around 10.45pm on Monday evening.
Officers, assisted by the police helicopter, arrested a 20-year-old man from Redhill nearby a short time later on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He remains in custody.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Teenager Stabbed In Redhill
Teenager Stabbed In Redhill


Inspector Alex Maguire, Borough Commander for Reigate and Banstead, said: “We appreciate that the police presence in Redhill last night, along with recent reports of youths fighting in the town centre, will be worrying to local residents.
“We are working closely with local partners to deter anti-social behaviour and violence in Redhill town centre as a priority, with extra patrols and regular dispersal orders in place to support officers policing the area.
“Our investigation into the assault continues today with officers carrying out enquiries in the local area, and I would encourage anyone with information to report it to us.”
If you have any information which could help our investigation, please contact us quoting PR/45230047561 via Messenger or webchat on our website > https://www.surrey.police.uk/

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault on an elderly man in Salisbury

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service is spending £90,000 in body-worn video cameras for its operational firefighters, community safety officers, and fire safety teams to...

British Forces Cyprus contribute to HM The King’s Coronation

Manhunt launched for the gang of Men after a Molotov cocktail of flaming liquid was thrown into the packed Abbey Road Restaurant used by...

Voters reminded to bring photo identification to polling booth

Scottish residents and businesses to get major 4G boost thanks to £75 million investment

CCTV released following indecent exposure on London Underground

Police are appealing for information after a woman sadly died in a collision

Police are concerned for the welfare of 30-year-old Shane from the Brighton area

RAC uncovers problems with nine-in-10 yellow box junctions councils want to enforce

A male was arrested today in #Dover after officers chased him around the town centre and seafront

A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a man near a Cornwall nightclub

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.