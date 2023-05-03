Man arrested with support from Police helicopter after Teenager is stabbed in Redhill

Redhill residents may have noticed an increased police presence overnight after a teenage boy was stabbed near Princess Way at around 10.45pm on Monday evening.

Officers, assisted by the police helicopter, arrested a 20-year-old man from Redhill nearby a short time later on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He remains in custody.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Teenager Stabbed In Redhill



Inspector Alex Maguire, Borough Commander for Reigate and Banstead, said: “We appreciate that the police presence in Redhill last night, along with recent reports of youths fighting in the town centre, will be worrying to local residents.

“We are working closely with local partners to deter anti-social behaviour and violence in Redhill town centre as a priority, with extra patrols and regular dispersal orders in place to support officers policing the area.

“Our investigation into the assault continues today with officers carrying out enquiries in the local area, and I would encourage anyone with information to report it to us.”

If you have any information which could help our investigation, please contact us quoting PR/45230047561 via Messenger or webchat on our website > https://www.surrey.police.uk/