Man attacked on Heath Lane in Dartford

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in Dartford. The incident happened as a man was walking in a park area near Heath Lane, between 11pm and midnight on Sunday 9 April 2023.

It is reported the victim, who is in his 30s, was approached by one or more people from behind and assaulted. He suffered a serious head injury that required hospital treatment.

Detective Constable Martin Stevens, of North Kent CID, said: ‘An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the incident and enquiries have been completed by officers in the area.

‘We are now urging witnesses or anybody with information to call our appeal line. Motorists with dashcam who were travelling along Heath Lane and Heathclose Road around the time of the incident, are also asked to check for footage that may assist.’

Anyone with information should call 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/74487/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.