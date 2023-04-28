Friday, April 28, 2023
Friday, April 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Man attacked on Heath Lane in Dartford

Man attacked on Heath Lane in Dartford

by uknip247
Man Attacked On Heath Lane In Dartford

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in Dartford. The incident happened as a man was walking in a park area near Heath Lane, between 11pm and midnight on Sunday 9 April 2023.

It is reported the victim, who is in his 30s, was approached by one or more people from behind and assaulted. He suffered a serious head injury that required hospital treatment.

Detective Constable Martin Stevens, of North Kent CID, said: ‘An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the incident and enquiries have been completed by officers in the area.

‘We are now urging witnesses or anybody with information to call our appeal line. Motorists with dashcam who were travelling along Heath Lane and Heathclose Road around the time of the incident, are also asked to check for footage that may assist.’ 

Anyone with information should call 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/74487/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A teenager has been charged after a van reportedly smashed into a traffic light and fence and collided with three parked cars

A teenager was rushed to hospital in East London after being stabbed in a street altercation.

Victims of stalking are being urged to contact the police at the earliest opportunity

Have you seen missing 14-year-old Riley Mcintosh?

Illegal waste operator ordered to pay £6,035

‘Life stories’ of British nuclear test veterans to be preserved through a new study

An outbreak of the MRSA “superbug” has been identified at Queens Hospital in Romford

Great Ormond Street Hospital has declared a “business continuity incident” ahead of Sunday and Monday’s planned nursing strikes

Anglian Water fined £2.65m after sewage discharged into North Sea

A fire has destroyed the roof of a building at a Hampshire private school

Officers investigating an assault on a Southampton bus are now appealing to the public for information

Seven people recognised by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of West Glamorgan

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.