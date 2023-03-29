Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Man attacked outside BP garage in North London

Police were called to Fore Street, N18 at about 4.2am following reports of an assault.
The incident is believed to have occurred in White Hart Lane, N17.

Officers and medics from the London Ambulance Service attended and a man, believed to be in his 40s- was found with facial injuries. His condition was assessed as not life threatening.

A man-no further details- was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker. He remains in police custody.

A crime scene was in place but has since been closed.

