Man charged after 17-year-old boy is stabbed

by uknip247

Paul Newman, 45, from Sackville Close, Swindon has been charged with committing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is currently in police custody and is due to appear before Swindon Remand Court tomorrow morning (01/04)

This follows an incident in Stubsmead, Eldene, Swindon on Wednesday 22 March during which a 17-year-old boy was stabbed and required hospital treatment – and a separate incident the following day (23/03) during which a person was seen to be in possession of an offensive weapon near Sackville Close in Swindon.

