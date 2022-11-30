Man charged after cops sniff out cannabis grow

Members of the Worksop Neighbourhood Policing Team smelled the Class B drug coming from a property in Sime Street and noticed the property had all its blinds closed.

Inquiries carried out at the address further aroused suspicion. Equipment relating to a grow were seen inside and distinctive sounds were heard from within.

When officers forced entry, at around 2.45pm yesterday (Tuesday 29 November 2022), a man tried to leave but was stopped and arrested.

A grow containing 169 plants, at various stages of growth and spread across five rooms, was dismantled. The electricity had also been bypassed.

Elmas Sitaj, aged 33, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 30 November 2022), charged with the production of cannabis.

Sergeant Sarah Hagland, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Tackling drug supply and use is one of our local priorities. We remain focused on protecting our communities from the serious harm caused by illegal drug crime as well as cracking down on anyone breaking the law.

“Some people may think cannabis growing is a victimless crime but quite frankly, they’re wrong. The production and distribution of drugs has a detrimental impact on communities and ruins lives. It can also often be linked to more serious organised crime and violence.

“Not only is cannabis growing illegal but it can also be extremely dangerous due to the fire risk where electricity has been bypassed, especially if people are living in adjoining homes.

“The production and supply of drugs preys on the most vulnerable people in our communities and we remain committed to doing all we can to bring those involved to justice as well as preventing harmful drugs from hitting the streets.

“Information from the public is vital in helping us crack down on drug crime and I’d urge anyone with any information about suspected drug-related activity in their community to get in touch with us.”