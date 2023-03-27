Monday, March 27, 2023
Monday, March 27, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Man charged after police helicopter targeted by laser in Dartford

Man charged after police helicopter targeted by laser in Dartford

by uknip247
Man Charged After Police Helicopter Targeted By Laser In Dartford

A man has been arrested after a helicopter was allegedly targeted by a laser pen in Dartford.

At around 12.30am on Sunday 26 March 2023, the crew of a helicopter deployed to Dartford by the National Police Air Service reported a laser had been directed towards them.

Patrols were immediately deployed to the area and a suspect was detained. Constables also seized a laser pen.

Charged

Terry Miller, of St Johns Road Dartford, was later charged with directing a laser beam towards a helicopter which was likely to have dazzled or distracted a person with control of that vehicle.

Mr Miller, aged 62, was bailed to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 3 May.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Government reviews whistleblowing laws

Teenage school boy fighting for his life after Stockwell collision

Man dies after ‘falling from height’ in Northolt

Just three energy suppliers make up over 70% of all forced installation of prepayment meters

Police investigating after a shopping trolley full of toys was stolen from a supermarket want to speak to these four women

Police in Sussex are concerned for the welfare of Richard, 58, who has been reported missing

Have you seen missing Klaudia?

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Sagal Mohamuud Hassan

First 2023/24 Cost of Living Payment dates announced

Flags are flying at half-mast following the sudden death of a firefighter

Deal Or No Deal is set to return to screens with Stephen Mulhern on hosting duties

Kaitlyn, 15 is #missing from #Manchester

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More