Man charged after police helicopter targeted by laser in Dartford

A man has been arrested after a helicopter was allegedly targeted by a laser pen in Dartford.

At around 12.30am on Sunday 26 March 2023, the crew of a helicopter deployed to Dartford by the National Police Air Service reported a laser had been directed towards them.

Patrols were immediately deployed to the area and a suspect was detained. Constables also seized a laser pen.

Charged

Terry Miller, of St Johns Road Dartford, was later charged with directing a laser beam towards a helicopter which was likely to have dazzled or distracted a person with control of that vehicle.

Mr Miller, aged 62, was bailed to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 3 May.