Man charged after violent beer glass assault in Tonbridge

Detectives have charged a man in connection with a violent assault in Tonbridge which left the victim suffering serious head injuries.

The assault is alleged to have taken place during the evening of 3 December 2022, when a man was repeatedly beaten with two pint glasses. It happened inside the Station House pub, Barden Road shortly after 9.40pm.

It is reported that the victim was initially knocked to the floor by the suspect, before the assault continued as he lay unconscious. He was taken to hospital with multiple injuries, including a bleed to the brain as well as broken teeth and ribs.

Sonny Coster, 21, was arrested on Tuesday 28 February 2023 and later charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Coster, of Scott Road, Tonbridge appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 1 March. He was remanded in custody pending his next hearing (date to be confirmed).