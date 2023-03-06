Monday, March 6, 2023
Monday, March 6, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Man charged after violent beer glass assault in Tonbridge

written by uknip247
<strong>man Charged After Violent Beer Glass Assault In Tonbridge</strong>

Detectives have charged a man in connection with a violent assault in Tonbridge which left the victim suffering serious head injuries.

The assault is alleged to have taken place during the evening of 3 December 2022, when a man was repeatedly beaten with two pint glasses. It happened inside the Station House pub, Barden Road shortly after 9.40pm.

It is reported that the victim was initially knocked to the floor by the suspect, before the assault continued as he lay unconscious. He was taken to hospital with multiple injuries, including a bleed to the brain as well as broken teeth and ribs.

Sonny Coster, 21, was arrested on Tuesday 28 February 2023 and later charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Coster, of Scott Road, Tonbridge appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 1 March. He was remanded in custody pending his next hearing (date to be confirmed).

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

Six fire engines and approximately 40 firefighters responded...

FTSE 100 Firms Thrive Despite Economic Challenges

Images have been issued of two men police...

Two people have been arrested after cannabis plants...

Two people have been charged and five motorbikes...

Police are appealing for witnesses after a necklace...

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to a robbery...

Police have released an E-fit of a man...

Six fire engines and approximately 40 firefighters responded...

Six fire engines and approximately 40 firefighters battled...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More