Man charged after woman is stabbed in Dartford car park

Officers have charged a man with grievous bodily harm with intent after a woman was injured in Dartford.

Kent Police was called at 8.58pm on Sunday 9 April 2023 to a report of a woman sustaining injuries, consistent with stab wounds, inside a car park near Littlebrook Manor Way.

Officers attended the scene, and a woman in her 20s was taken to a local hospital. She has since been discharged.

Following the assault, a man who is known to the victim was arrested.

On the evening of Monday 11 April 2023 officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate charged Nicholas Fryers, 55, of no fixed address, with grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday 12 April).

The incident is being treated as isolated and officers are not seeking anyone else in connection to it.