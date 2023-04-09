Man charged following firearms discharge in Doncaster

Sunday, April 9, 2023
Sunday, April 9, 2023

by uknip247

An 18-year-old man has appeared before court today (Saturday 8 April) charged in connection with the discharge of a reported firearm in Doncaster.

Karl Mangham, of Lime Tree Avenue, Doncaster, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and threats to damage property.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday 9 May.

At around 2.45pm on Monday 3 April, police were called to Apley Road, Doncaster, following reports shots had been fired towards an address. Nobody was injured and a window was damaged.

Two men, aged 37 and 49, and an 18-year-old woman, have also been arrested in connection with the incident and bailed pending further enquiries.

