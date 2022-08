The offence took place on Christmas Day,at Windsor Castle.

On Tuesday, August 2, Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, of Southampton, was charged with:

– A violation of Section 2 of the Treason Act of 1842;

Threats to kill (in violation of section 16 of the Offences Against Persons Act 1861);

– Possession of a lethal weapon (contrary to section 1 of the Prevention of Crime Act 1953)

He is currently detained pending his appearance in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 17th.