Man Charged Following Vehicle Attack in Clacton: Witnesses and Footage Sought

A man has been charged in connection with an incident in Clacton where it was reported that a man armed with a hammer attacked a vehicle. The incident took place on Walsh Lane at approximately 7 pm on Tuesday, May 9.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported, and the suspect was apprehended shortly after the incident. Nathan Phillips, aged 32 and of no fixed address, has been charged with multiple offences, including failing to provide a specimen, criminal damage, dangerous driving, two counts of assault by beating an emergency worker, threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place, ABH (actual bodily harm), stalking without fear, alarm, or distress, and theft from a shop.

Phillips is scheduled to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday, May 11.

Essex Police are urging any witnesses or individuals with relevant footage to come forward and assist with their ongoing investigation. Specifically, they are keen to speak to anyone who observed a dark or navy-coloured van being driven along Burrs Road, Wash Lane, Old Road, Wellesley Road, Olivers Road, and West Road in the moments leading up to the incident.

Members of the public who have any information, CCTV footage, dashcam recordings, or other relevant material are encouraged to contact the police. Reports can be submitted via the Essex Police website or through their online Live Chat service, available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) from 10 am to 9 pm. The crime reference number 42/83354/23 should be quoted when providing information.

Alternatively, individuals can reach out to the police by calling 101. In emergency situations, it is essential to call 999 for immediate assistance.

For those who prefer to make an anonymous report, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted by visiting their website or calling 0800 555 111.

Essex Police appreciates the cooperation and support of the public in providing any information or evidence that can aid in their investigation. By working together, they aim to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.

