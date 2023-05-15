Monday, May 15, 2023
Man Charged for Spate of Burglary Offences in Tonbridge

A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of burglary offences in Tonbridge. The arrest came just minutes after a glass door was smashed in the High Street, and patrols swiftly apprehended the individual.

Kent Police received a report around 11:30 pm on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, regarding a man breaking into a business in the High Street and causing further damage upon entry. It was reported that the suspect also targeted four other properties in the vicinity, including shop windows and a church.

Damian Ksiazek, a 27-year-old with no fixed address, has been charged with burglary, four counts of attempted burglary, theft from a shop, and possession of amphetamine. He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on May 12, but did not enter a plea. Following the court appearance, he was remanded in custody pending a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on June 6.

The swift response by the patrols and the subsequent arrest of the suspect highlights the dedication of Kent Police in combating burglary offences and ensuring the safety of the local community. The charges against Ksiazek demonstrate the seriousness with which such crimes are treated.

As the investigation continues, anyone with additional information related to these burglary offences in Tonbridge is urged to contact Kent Police. Witnesses or individuals who may have pertinent details can reach out to the authorities by calling the non-emergency number. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided to Crimestoppers.

Residents and business owners are reminded to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect their properties from potential burglaries. By staying aware of their surroundings and promptly reporting any suspicious activities to the police, the community can contribute to maintaining a safe and secure environment for all.

